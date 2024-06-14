Hisense, the consumer electronics brand, has had its competitive strength in the global home appliance sector reinforced with data from market research institute Omdia showing that global shipments of Hisense TVs for Q1 2024 hit a total of 6.32 million, ranking Hisense No. 2 overall in the global market from 2022 to Q1 2024.

Hisense’s Q1 global TV shipment volume share was 13.6 per cent with a global shipment revenue share of 12.1 per cent. Hisense is now currently ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100” TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. Hisense also saw a Q1 2024 worldwide Laser TV volume share of 53.4 per cent.

Hisense says its ongoing success is due to its “commitment to continuous innovation in high quality products and services in developing pioneering home appliance technology in the pursuit of improving everyday life”.

The Hisense Mini-LED ULED U7N is the official television of the UEFA Euro 2024, designed specifically for sports fans and gamers. With a 240Hz high refresh rate and equipped with 120Hz Ultra Motion and AI Sports Mode, the U7N takes aims to take viewers to the very heart of the game.

As official partner of Euro 2024, Hisense has recently launched its ‘Beyond Glory’ campaign featuring Global Ambassadors Iker Casillas and Manuel Neuer. The campaign marks the third consecutive UEFA European Football Championship that Hisense has partnered the event.