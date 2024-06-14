Survey: Increased interest in VR/AR viewing during Euro 2024

Amdocs, a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has released research on the technology that will enhance viewer experience at major sporting events, including the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament.

Amdocs commissioned Censuswide to survey more than 1,000 UK football fans ahead of the tournament, which takes place at venues across Germany from June 14th to July 14th. With home nations England and Scotland taking part, more than 70 per cent of respondents said they plan to watch at least one match live on terrestrial TV, while 42 per cent will opt to live stream a match.

Live streaming is more popular with younger fans – 70 per cent of 16-24 year olds will opt to live stream a match compared to just 21 per cent of those aged 55 or above, suggesting that streaming will overtake TV to become the preferred method of viewing big sporting events within a matter of years.

The survey also uncovered insights into the technology which football fans are most likely to invest in to enhance their match experience, as well as issues concerning connectivity and roaming services when attending sporting events:

Closer to the match Almost a third (29 per cent) of UK football fans said that they would like to watch a Euro 2024 match using virtual reality (VR) tech, with 16-34 year olds more likely to use the tech (38 per cent) compared to those aged 55 and above (21 per cent). Other tech that UK fans would like to try to enhance the matchday experience include a 360-degree, user-controlled view of the match (24 per cent), and augmented reality (AR) experiences, such as adding another layer of information like player profiles (18 per cent).

Enhanced entertainment, but not at any cost A majority of UK fans (71 per cent) said they would be interested in an app that provides enhanced match experiences such as player stats and in-game replays, with 30 per cent saying they would pay a fee for the full experience. 42 per cent said that although they liked the idea of such an app, they would only use a basic, free-to-use version.

Roaming to victory When asked which data roaming services they would use if travelling to the tournament in Germany, 39 per cent said they would opt for Wi-Fi and almost a third (32 per cent) said their current mobile plan already includes data roaming. 21 per cent said they would purchase a roaming package from their current service provider, while just 13 per cent would purchase an eSIM package. The same number (13 per cent) said they would buy a local pre-paid/pay-as-you-go SIM in Germany.

Connection concerns Almost a third (32 per cent) of UK football fans said they would be concerned that the quality of their mobile connectivity while roaming would prevent them from doing things like using apps/social media, calling/texting or sharing photos/videos when attending crowded events such as the Euro 2024 tournament.

Boost for UK pubs and bars Despite the growing popularity of live streaming, many football fans still like to watch a match with other supporters. Over a third (34 per cent) of respondents said they plan to watch a Euro 2024 match at a public event, such as in a pub or bar. A public screening is most popular among 25-34 year olds (46 per cent) as opposed to those aged 55 and above (26 per cent).



“Excitement is growing among football fans ahead of Euro 2024,” said Gil Rosen, Chief Marketing Officer at Amdocs. “Fans unable to attend in person want to feel closer to the action. With ground-breaking technology like virtual reality, augmented reality and other features improving all the time, service providers have the opportunity to provide subscribers with an unrivalled sporting experience as viewers (some 30 per cent of our poll) are increasingly willing to pay a premium as they seek to enrich their match-day viewing.”