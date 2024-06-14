Switzerland: DAZN scores Ligue 1, Serie A rights

DAZN, the sports and entertainment platform, has announced the extension of broadcasting rights for Serie A and Ligue 1 in Germany and Austria. Additionally DAZN will become the exclusive broadcaster for these competitions in Switzerland for the first time.

These three-year media rights agreements with Italy and France’s top-tier football leagues also come with additional exclusive broadcasting rights including the Italian cup competitions.

While DAZN subscribers in Germany and Austria have enjoyed coverage of the French and Italian leagues since 2021, the upcoming season will be the first time DAZN, which has been available in Switzerland since August 2016, will offer live Ligue 1 and Serie A coverage in the market.

Alice Mascia, CEO of DACH and Group CMO at DAZN, commented: “With the renewal of Ligue 1 and Serie A, DAZN remains the first port of call for international football fans. I am particularly pleased that we are also showing Ligue 1 and Serie A in Switzerland for the first time – with language options for German, French and Italian.”

Martin Aurenche, Chief Media Officer at LFP Media, added: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with DAZN in Germany and Austria, where the popularity of Ligue 1 has reached record levels in recent years. We are equally excited to extend this partnership to Switzerland and benefit from DAZN’s innovation and editorial expertise to bring the performances of players such as Embolo, Rieder and Zakaria to life.”