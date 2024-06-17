10m+ watch Euro 2024 opener on ITV

More than 10 million viewers watched ITV’s coverage of Euro 2024 opening match between Germany and Scotland on June 14th – the highest peak audience of any opening to a major football tournament in a decade.

On ITV1 and ITVX the match peaked with 10.4 million, with an average of 9.1 million watching the match itself from kick-off to final whistle, and an average of six million for the coverage overall.

The peak gives the match – which Germany won 5-1 – the highest peak audience of a tournament kick-off on ITV or the BBC since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, while the coverage average is the highest for an opener of the Euros since France vs Romania at Euro 2016.

ITV will show England’s final Group game against Slovenia on June 25th and will have picks one, two and three of the Round of 16 as well as first pick of the Semi-finals.