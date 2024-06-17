15m watch England beat Serbia on BBC

The England vs Serbia Euro 2024 match on June 16th drew in more than half of the nation’s TV viewers. A peak audience of 15 million people watched the BBC’s coverage of the game on BBC One. The match was also streamed 3.5 million times on BBC iPlayer and there was an average audience of 10.5 million which equated to a 60 per cent audience share.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, commented: “The nations came together in huge numbers to follow BBC Sport’s coverage of the first weekend of the Men’s Euros. Whether it was the tension of England’s opening win, the fallout of Scotland’s tough start, the exciting performances from Germany and Spain or the heartwarming story of seeing Christian Eriksen score three years on from his collapse on the pitch, it’s great that we can showcase the best sporting storytelling across BBC TV, iPlayer, Radio and Online.”

England won the tightly contested Group game 1-0 thanks to a 13th minute goal from Jude Bellingham.

For the next home nation games, audiences can tune in to the Scotland vs Switzerland on BBC One from 7.25pm on June 19th and England vs Denmark on BBC One from 4pm on June 20th, with coverage of both games also available on BBC iPlayer, BBC 5 Live, BBC Sounds and Online.

The Euro 2024 opening game on June 14th, whih saw Germany defeat Scotland 5-1, was watched by over 10 million on ITV.