Germany: 77% use video streaming services weekly

Nielsen has released a study on media consumption in Germany. The report looks at the current trends in usage habits across video, TV and audio, as well as social media platforms, trust in advertising and trust in news reporting.



The report reveals a significant shift in German viewing habits with the use of streaming services being higher than linear TV for the first time. The study shows that 77 per cent of Germans use video streaming services weekly, a rise of 7 per cent points year-on-year and 13 per cent over the last three years, meaning they have a higher usage rate than linear TV channels, and streaming is now the preferred way to consume content.



The report uncovers that users of streaming services are predominantly younger, with 92 per cent of 18-34 year olds using these weekly. However, the biggest yearly growth has come in the 35-54 year age group which has seen a significant rise of 10 per cent points to 83 per cent. Whilst the 55-69 year old age group remains the lowest users, as expected, this demographic has seen an 8 per cent points increase year-on-year.



The report highlights the growing popularity of streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, particularly among younger demographics. Other key takeaways include from the Media Use Study include:

Netflix and Prime Video reign supreme, with 56 per cent of respondents accessing each platform weekly – a 6 per cent rise for Prime Video, and a 4 per cent rise for Netflix. Disney+ remains static at 29 per cent. Indeed there is a -4 per cent decline in households not having a streaming subscription. Netflix winning new usage: Netflix tops the new usage charts for 2024 with 18 per cent of respondents saying they have started using or subscribed to the service this year. Prime Video was at 16 per cent, with Disney+ at 11 per cent.

Daily viewership of public broadcasters ARD and ZDF has dropped to 39 per cent, with weekly viewership at 73 per cent, indicating a decline in linear television’s dominance. Connected TV (CTV) is here to stay: Over three quarters (76 per cent) of those surveyed are aware of, or have used, CTV with over a third (35 per cent) saying they either use it every day or at least three times a week. 61 per cent of users access CTV services from a Smart TV with 29 per cent using a streaming stick to do so.

Almost three quarters of respondents (74 per cent) have definite concerns about fake news, with 41% expressing big worries about it, a rise of 5 per cent year-on-year. 69 per cent of those surveyed highlighted social media platforms as the least trusted medium when it comes to fake news, with radio being the most trusted with just 23 per cent worried, an annual decline of -3 per cent. Instagram increases: Whilst over three quarters (76 per cent) of those surveyed use WhatsApp every day, Instagram has moved ahead of Facebook for the first time with 36 per cent citing that they use the platform at least daily. Facebook comes in third with 35 per cent using it daily, YouTube in fourth with 33 per cent and TikTok in fifth with 18 per cent.

Fernando Reimann, EMEA Thought Leadership & Innovation Lead at Nielsen, commented. “This is a fascinating study, uncovering the changing viewing habits and content consumption of the German population. The findings really showcase the shift in how Germans are consuming media as we look to better understand what people want and the current trends around media and advertising. It is quite clear; streaming services are no longer a novelty, but they are the primary platform for video entertainment, are starting to dominate the media landscape, and are definitely here to stay.”