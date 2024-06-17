Gilat to acquire Stellar Blu

Gilat Satellite Networks, a specialist in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Stellar Blu Solutions, which will become a core component of Gilat’s IFC growth strategy.

Stellar Blu Solutions is a US-based avionics solution provider of next-generation SATCOM terminal solutions. Gilat expects its annual revenues from the acquired business to range between $100 million to $150 million beginning in 2025, based on Stellar Blu’s existing backlog. The acquisition is expected to be accretive on a non GAAP basis starting the second half of 2025.

Gilat will pay an initial cash payment of $98 million at closing, subject to customary adjustments, and up to an additional $147 million payable in cash, subject to the achievement of post-closing financial and business goals. Gilat intends to finance the acquisition with its existing cash reserves and an external credit facility.

The transaction has been approved by Gilat’s Board of Directors and by Stellar Blu Solutions Board of Managers. The closing of the transaction is subject to certain regulatory approvals, including the receipt of clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) under the HSR Act, as well as other customary closing conditions.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2024.

“Stellar Blu Solutions is a leading US-based avionics solution provider, delivering ESA satcom terminals to the world’s largest IFC service providers,” commented Adi Sfadia, Gilat’s CEO. “The acquisition is a major milestone in Gilat’s growth strategy to expand its business further into the IFC market. Moreover, we believe that with Gilat’s global reach, we can bring Stellar Blu’s innovative solutions to other high-end mobility markets in need of an ESA solution. Jointly, we will provide Stellar Blu customers with a comprehensive support network. We see strong synergies between the companies and are looking forward to working with Stellar Blu Solutions’ leadership in support of these world class customers.”

“We are proud of our Stellar Blu team for getting the company positioned to join Gilat and expect that unified with Gilat’s resources, leadership position in the SATCOM market and its vast international reach, Stellar Blu will be well placed to continue its growth and product breakthrough,” added Tracy Trent, CEO of Stellar Blu Solutions. “We believe Stellar Blu’s innovative open architecture products, and significant leadership within the IFC market will strongly enhance Gilat’s strategy in this sector.”