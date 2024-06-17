Report: 49% shoppers likely to search for item after seeing on TV

Innovid, a software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement and optimisation of advertising across connected TV (CTV), linear TV, and digital, has announced the release of CTV x Commerce 2024: Data-Driven Insights to Reach Shoppers with CTV Advertising.

The report, a collaboration between Innovid and Target’s retail media network, Roundel, looks at how US shopper behaviours and advertising trends are changing along with the rapid growth of streaming.

CTV x Commerce 2024 features findings from a February 2024 Roundel survey of 2,876 guests of Target, the US shopping chain, to uncover how they watch and stream content, CTV purchase preferences, and how they interact with advertising. It also includes an analysis of billions of video advertising impressions from CPG advertisers served on Innovid’s platform in 2023, providing a global snapshot of how these brands are evolving media and creative strategies for a market in transition.

Highlights from CTV x Commerce 2024 include:

Shoppers are streamers who take action: 91 per cent of surveyed Target guests subscribe to streaming services and devote 22 hours a week to them – an increase of 40 per cent vs the year prior. With 57 per cent using services supported by ads, almost half (49 per cent) report being likely to search for an item after seeing it on TV, and more than a third (33 per cent) say they will scan a QR code on their TV if they know it will take them to a familiar site.

CTAs and timing are crucial for shortening the path to purchase for shoppable ads: Creative elements, including action-oriented calls to action (CTAs) like 'Scan to Shop' or 'Scan to Add to Cart' are shown to create a sense of urgency and drive consumers to engage with shoppable ads. Shortening the number of clicks it takes to get to a desired action and maximising QR codes' time on screen were also found to be important components in creating successful interactive campaign experiences.

“To capitalise on consumers’ digital shopping habits, advertisers are increasingly turning to CTV for its ability to reach and engage consumers with relevant, interactive advertising formats,” said Dan Mouradian, SVP, Global Client Solutions at Innovid. “CTV is playing a powerful role in driving both awareness and outcomes up and down the purchase funnel. It is an important and growing channel for advertisers when it comes to influencing consumer decisions and enabling shoppable experiences.”