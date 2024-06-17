TF1+ rolls out in Belgium, Luxembourg

TF1 group’s free streaming platform, TF1+, will launch in Belgium and Luxembourg on June 18th. The TF1+ app will be available across all screens (mobile, tablet, PC, smart TV) across a range of devices (Google TV, Android TV, Samsung, LG, Hisense, Sony, Philips, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, etc).
An ad-free ‘TF1+ Premium’ service is also available on all interfaces, for €5.99 a month or €59.99 a year.
TF1+ gives users 24/7 access to a diverse offer of more than 15,000 hours of news and entertainment content. Users will be able to enjoy a catalogue of family-friendly programmes, from full runs of flagship shows including Star Academy and Koh Lanta to daily current affairs shows such as Quotidien. The platform will also showcase the best of French drama, with titales such as HPI and Sam; Belgian series such as Attraction; daily soaps like Plus Belle la Vie and Demain Nous Appartient; and hundreds of films and TV movies. The offer also includes a kids’ catalogue with popular titles such as Oui-Oui, Sunny Bunnies, Barbapapa, The Smurfs and more, plus around fifty thematic FAST channels. TF1 group’s TV channels will also soon be available to watch live in Belgium and Luxembourg.
TF1+ users will also find exclusive news coverage tailored to on-demand consumption with Top Info, featuring five 3-6 minute segments a day put together by news teams as a deep dive into the day’s main breaking stories.
All content will be available for at least 30 days, and in some cases for as long as 48 months.
In a press statement, TF1 said: “This international expansion illustrates our ambition to position TF1+ as the go-to streaming platform in the French-speaking world, and to reunite a cultural community around the French language”.