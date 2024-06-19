ABP Network expands global presence with Amagi

Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), has announced its collaboration with ABP Network, one of India’s largest media groups. This collaboration empowers ABP Network to deliver its Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels to a global audience on platforms such as Samsung TV and Xiaomi.

ABP Network is one of India’s leading media conglomerates, delivering news, current affairs, and entertainment content across multiple platforms. With a rich history spanning over two decades, ABP Network operates several popular news channels, including ABP News, ABP Ananda, ABP Majha, ABP Sanjha, ABP Ganga, and ABP Asmita.

ABP Network will leverage Amagi’s cloud-based solutions to streamline content management and distribution for its FAST channels. Amagi’s CLOUDPORT solution simplifies ad and content replacement, allowing ABP Network to tailor its offerings for specific regions around the world. This minimises manual intervention and ensures content aligns with local requirements. The integration of Amagi’s solutions creates a smooth workflow, guaranteeing precise delivery of content across borders.

Amagi CONNECT serves as a comprehensive solution facilitating the connection between content providers and TV platforms, enabling the distribution and monetisation of FAST channels. It improves global streaming content discovery, connectivity, and revenue generation, playing a pivotal role in expanding the reach within the end-to-end FAST Marketplace, evident in the accelerated growth of FAST services.

Commenting on ABP Network and Amagi’s long-term association, Mr. Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, said: “We are thrilled to acknowledge ABP Network’s enduring partnership with Amagi, a pioneering force in next-generation media technology. Since its inception, we have proudly stood alongside Amagi on their journey to becoming a global leader in cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions. With this association, we will be able to successfully harness the power of CTV and FAST, which presents a tremendous opportunity for broadcasters like us to reach wider audiences and monetize our content effectively. We look forward to continuing our fruitful partnership, driving the future of media together.”

Furthermore, ABP Network will leverage Amagi’s SSAI technology to monetize its inventory effectively, while CONNECT helps expand its reach to new audiences through established CTV platforms. Amagi’s ANALYTICS dashboard provides valuable insights that inform ABP Network’s inventory and content planning strategies.

“We are excited to partner with ABP Network as they embark on their FAST journey. Our extensive global reach and leadership in the FAST space are well-suited to support them in their initial steps into the FAST ecosystem. This collaboration is a pivotal moment as ABP Network pursues international expansion, starting with their FAST channel launches in India and extending to the US, Middle East, and Africa,” stated Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi. “Our deep knowledge and tailored solutions equip us to support their strategic goals, facilitating their entry into new markets and connecting with audiences worldwide.”

Amagi delivers linear channels in over 40 countries worldwide, with a strong presence in the American market. Its client list includes leading broadcasters and media companies like ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, Cineverse, and more.