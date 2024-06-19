Nottingham arrest in illegal streaming crackdown

A man from Nottingham in the UK’s East Midlands has been arrested as part of a crackdown on illegal streaming.

Officers executed a warrant at a flat believed to be involved in the provision of illegal streams of Sky television content.

Computers, mobile phones and networking equipment were seized during the warrant, along with various other items.

A 42-year-old man was arrested under the Proceeds of Crime Act, Computer Misuse Act and the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act. He has since been bailed whilst the investigation continues.

The warrant took place at a flat in Queen’s Road, Nottingham, shortly after 8am on Tuesday, June 11th.

Detective Sergeant David Beach, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Cyber Crime Team, said: “This action sends out a strong message that we are homing in on those who knowingly commit or facilitate online copyright infringement.

“Not only is there an enormous loss to the entertainment industry with this particular operation but it is also unfair that millions of people work hard to afford their subscription-only TV services while others cheat the system.

“Some may think paying for illegal streaming devices and services is a victimless crime but that isn’t the case.”

Matt Hibbert, Group Director of Anti-Piracy at Sky added: “We’d like to thank Nottinghamshire Police’s Cyber Crime Team for taking this strong action against illegal streaming operators.

“We will continue to support law enforcement to protect our content, tackle illegal streaming, and help keep consumers safe from the risks illegal streaming can pose.”

Sky is a supporter of BeStreamWise, sn initiative to raise awareness of the personal dangers of illegal streaming platforms and to help consumers find better ways to enjoy your favourite content. It is supported by organisations across the film, TV, and sports industries, including FACT, the Intellectual Property Office (IPO), Crimestoppers, British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE), Premier League, and ITV.