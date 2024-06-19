Gold commissions Absolutely Fabulous retrospective

Comedy channel, Gold, will take a reflective look at Absolutely Fabulous, one of Britain’s most celebrated sitcoms, with a new one-off, Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out (1x 120’). The UKTV Original retrospective is produced by Expectation and will air later this year.

The retrospective will see Jennifer Saunders (Edina Monsoon), Joanna Lumley (Patsy Stone), Julia Sawalha (Saffron Monsoon) and Jane Horrocks (Bubble) reunite for the first time since 2016. Viewers will be taken on an exclusive rampage down memory lane to reveal how the show was made, pay tribute to much-missed castmember Dame June Whitfield (Mother) and celebrate its influence on female comedy.

A host of fellow Absolutely Fabulous stars will be joined by celebrity cameos and famous fans to share unheard anecdotes, exclusive backstage secrets and personal reflections amongst a glittering array of archive’s best bits: from original scripts to high-fashion costumes, to never-before-seen moments from the rehearsal room that will bring viewers behind the scenes to see how the show was made.

Saunders, creator and writer, commented: “I loved making Ab Fab but I can’t remember a great deal, so much of this retrospective is a revelation to me. Thank you Gold for this kind and helpful programme.”

Lumley added: “”It was a fabulous wander down memory lane by actresses who only have the faintest grip on reality. Really thrilling, and I hope vastly entertaining. I loved every second.”

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out is commissioned for UKTV by Kirsty Hanson, senior commissioning editor, ordered by Gerald Casey, channel director for Gold and Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning. Series producer is Owen Braben. Jon Plowman and Ben Wicks are executive producers, the director is Simon Loyd, and it was developed by Amy Dallmeyer, Director of Development, Entertainment for Expectation.

Hanson said: “Absolutely Fabulous captured the imagination of a whole generation of viewers and helped break the mould for female-led comedy TV forever. Fans of the show are in for a real treat with Jennifer, Joanna, Julia and Jane reuniting for what promises to be the comedy event of the year.”

Casey added: “Absolutely Fabulous is a viewer favourite and is as relevant and radical today as it was over thirty years ago. We’re so excited to give fans the opportunity to celebrate this much-loved series and hear anecdotes from the wonderful cast and crew as they return to the world of Patsy and Edina.

Absolutely Fabulous, set in the glamourous world of fashion PR in the 90s, ran for five seasons between 1992 and 2004 on the BBC, and also spawned a number of specials and a 2016 movie.