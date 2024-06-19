House of the Dragon drives record Max viewership

The HBO Original drama series, House of the Dragon, saw record-breaking weekend viewership numbers on Max and, on June 16th, led the platform to its largest single day audience to date.

In anticipation of the second season, Season 1 saw strong viewing the week leading up to Season 2 premiere, tallying an audience of 1 million, and resulting in the largest engagement with the title in over 19 months.

The House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere delivered 7.8 million cross platform viewers in the US on June 16th. The Season 1 premiere delivered 10 million cross platform viewers during a similar amount of time. That episode was the largest audience for any new series in HBO’s history, with all episodes ultimately averaging 29 million viewers across platforms.

· Latin America – The season premiere broke streaming viewing records in Latin America on June 16th, with a growth of over 30 per cent in views vs season one premiere, making it the biggest launch for Max in the region.

· Europe – House of the Dragon achieved the biggest Season 2 Launch ever for WBD’s streaming services in Europe

· The season 2 premiere of House of the Dragon was also the most-talked about episode of any Original series across social channels since the launch of Max.

In the UK, the second season of House of the Dragon is airing on Sky and NOW.