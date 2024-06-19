IBC 2024: Over 1,100 exhibitors booked

IBC 2024 has unveiled a host ofnew show features fuelling networking, learning, collaboration and business opportunities at this year’s event, which takes place in the RAI Amsterdam on September 13th-16th . IBC have revealed details around the new AI Tech Zone, a unique IBC Talent Programme, a first-time AV Speed Pitch Event, and other elements of the show that will spotlight its key themes: Transformative Technology, Shifting Business Models, and People and Purpose.

Michael Crimp, IBC’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “IBC continues to find new ways to address the trends, issues, challenges and opportunities driving innovation in media and entertainment. Additions to the show, such as the AI Tech Zone, the Talent Programme, and the AV User Group event, combined with the outstanding line-up of visionary speakers we have for this year’s Conference, ensure that IBC is again positioned to deliver the world’s foremost M&E event. This year, with major global sports events and election coverage putting media performance more in the spotlight than ever, we bring together an industry looking to tap new methods and technologies as it continues to redefine itself.”

The new AI Tech Zone, powered by EBU in Hall 14, offers a central hub for AI providers, creators utilising the technology, and solution vendors meeting specific industry needs to show how AI can positively impact the industry. An AI Tech Zone Stage will feature industry leaders sharing their insights into how AI is transforming media and entertainment and how it can shape the sector’s future. A networking zone will allow the IBC community to engage directly with some of the most innovative players pioneering AI for M&E.

IBC2024 will also feature a unique IBC Talent Programme on September 16th, in the Showcase Theatre in Hall 8. The free-to-attend sessions will explore how the M&E community can work together to nurture new talent, make training accessible, and develop common standards on diversity and inclusion.

Another new element being introduced at IBC 2024 is a special Audio Visual (AV) buyers’ event on the eve of the show. Working with the AV User Group, IBC has created an IBC Speed Pitch Event for 40 of its members on September 12th. The event offers media technology companies the opportunity to promote their products, services and brands directly to major AV purchasers.

Other show features that further reinforce IBC’s unique and extensive offering include:

The Esports Showcase, in partnership with Unlocked, in Hall 8, which shows the latest innovations in gaming production and delivery

The new World Skills Café, the flagship event for skills, diversity and education, on September 12th

Partner groups RISE and RISE Academy, Galsngear, Women in Immersive Tech, Women in Streaming Media, HBS, SMPTE, RTS and Final Pixel Academy supporting and participating in initiatives aimed at fostering talent and inclusivity

The IBC Innovation Awards, which take place on September 15th

The Technical Papers Programme, which is presented throughout the IBC Conference

The IBC Accelerator Media Innovation Programme, which brings together pioneering media companies and technology partners to demonstrate how they are collaborating to solve real-world challenges and drive industry advances

And the IBC Conference, taking place September 13th-15th

More details of keynotes and speakers will be announced in early July

The amount of space booked by exhibitors for IBC 2024 has now passed 45,000 square metres, already exceeding last year’s final total – with over 1,100 exhibitors signing contracts so far.

Steve Connolly, Director at IBC, said: “We’re seeing overwhelmingly strong demand from exhibitors, with many returning brands increasing space and new companies coming in. There is already a very positive buzz around the exhibition this year — visitors to IBC2024 will see exciting demos and get the chance to meet an increasingly wide array of innovative brands from across the media technology landscape. With the introduction of the AV User Group event, IBC continues to broaden its scope and provide more opportunities for both exhibitors and visitors.”