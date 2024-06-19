London productions to receive £9.5bn investment boost

New figures estimate that £9.5 billion (€11.2bn) of investment in London is expected to be generated over the next five years as a result of Film London support for film, TV and animation production. This in turn would add over £1 billion in additional GVA for London over the same five-year period to 2028-29.

Coinciding with Film London’s 20th Anniversary celebrations, the figures modelled the future impact of Film London activities from 2023/24 to 2028/29. This builds on figures for the previous five years, which found that over £4 billion was invested in London as a result of Film London activities, whilst the organisation also delivered new initiatives. The projections provide further encouragement for the capital’s screen industries, one of the UK’s most dynamic economic growth sectors.

Film London this week marked two decades of successfully innovating, nurturing talent and championing London’s screen industries, and outlined its future vision, at a celebration event at The Standard hotel in King’s Cross, London this morning.

Film London Chair Daniel Battsek and Chief Executive Adrian Wootton OBE were joined by The Crown Producer Andy Harries, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries Justine Simons OBE, and BFI’s Chief Executive Ben Roberts. Producer Barbara Broccoli, filmmakers Mike Leigh and Gurinder Chadha and Working Title’s Eric Fellner were amongst guests present to mark the landmark anniversary, as well as beneficiaries of Film London support from across its various schemes. The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, actor Riz Ahmed, Oscar-winning Producers Jeremy Thomas and David Puttnam were among those who also provided messages of support.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I’m proud London is a global centre for film, TV and animation, with this successful industry helping to drive forward our economy. By making it easier for filmmakers to shoot here and nurturing the next generation of diverse talent, Film London has helped to attract significant investment from across the globe over the last 20 years. I look forward to Film London continuing to build on this success, helping to build a better, more prosperous London for everyone.”

Daniel Battsek, Chairman of Film London, said: “As today’s figures and 20 year landmark demonstrate, Film London punches far above its weight in terms of impact. Crucially, Film London’s work and vision is always anchored in talent. Whether the vivid creativity of its Artists Moving Image Network, the impressive Equal Access Network schemes like Breaking the Glass Ceiling, or the boundary-pushing work of their Talent Development and Production, Film London is constantly innovating to stay relevant, raising the profile of areas otherwise under the radar. As the industry continues to evolve, I’m excited to support Film London’s leadership to make the most of the new opportunities, open them up to a genuinely diverse range of talented creatives, and keep London and the UK at the centre of the global film, TV and video games industries into the next 20 years.”

Adrian Wootton OBE, Chief Executive of Film London, added “I’m personally extremely proud to be celebrating two decades of supporting our capital’s screen industries, talent and culture. These latest investment impact figures demonstrate the huge value of our screen industries to London and the UK’s economic health and social well-being. They underline the ongoing impact and relevance of Film London as the capital’s screen agency, supporting and growing film, TV, animation and video games sectors in London. But chiefly, they reflect the collaborative effort, vision and innovative spirit that characterises Film London. From our earliest days, Film London accepted the challenge from industry, opening up the visual vocabulary of London available to film-makers. Collaborating with partners throughout, we’ve taken risks to solve problems, fundamentally rewriting how film and television is regarded in the capital. It’s thanks to Principal funders, the Mayoralty and the BFI, that we’ve been able to sustain this work over two decades. And that spirit of innovation is firmly steering Film London’s future direction. As a cultural charity, our focus is on sustainable growth, looking after city and society.

“With the introduction of the new Independent Film Tax Credit, London and the UK are on course for real, game-changing economic opportunities. I’m utterly committed to ensuring that our next 20 years are focused on increasing access and representation even further for the benefit of our diverse communities, harnessing the challenges of the changing technology, and championing new generations of story-tellers and audiences in London,” concluded Wooton.