Poll: 30% Brits plan to skip work for England vs Denmark

Nearly one in three (30 per cent) or Brits are planning to call in sick or make an excuse on June 20th, to watch the England vs Denmark Euro 2024 Groupmatch, according to a nationwide poll from Amazon Fire TV.

Football fans in London (51 per cent), Leicester (41 per cent), Nottingham (32 per cent), Manchester (31 per cent) and Cambridge (31 per cent) are most likely to develop a ‘sniffle’ on the morning of th game, along with fans in Cardiff (30 per cent) and Glasgow (29 per cent).

Gen Z and Millennials are the most likely to call in sick (46 per cent and 35 per cent respectively).

Over two thirds (69 per cent) will be watching from home, while a third (32 per cent) are planning to get friends and family together to watch the game as a group, as football fans can tune into the tournament via Amazon Fire TV throughout the duration of the summer.

Over two-thirds (39 per cent) also say they will be following the action on social media through club accounts, while one in ten (10 per cent) will be checking in with various fan accounts on social media to get immediate reactions to the game.

Over half (56 percent) say they love celebrating big tournament moments with family and friends so much so that expectations are high for Southgate’s men – four in ten (39 per cent) think England will go all the way to the final this summer, with 18 to 29 year olds the most confident (46 per cent).

A further quarter (23 per cent) are convinced that this is the year that football will finally come home and that the Three Lions will lift the Euro 2024 trophy. Again young Brits are the most confident in the team with more than one in three (35 per cent) believing that England will bring it home, followed by 30 to 44 year olds (30 per cent).

Emma Gilmartin, Director of Fire TV and Fire Tablets Europe said: “With easy access to all the major football streaming services, Fire TV provides an intuitive way for fans to catch their favourite matches from the comfort of their living rooms.”