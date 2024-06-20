Accenture to acquire Fibermind

Headquartered in Rovigo, Italy, with operations throughout the country, Fibermind has more than 20 years of experience serving public and private sector clients, a strong partner ecosystem and long-standing relationships with national authorities and municipalities. Fibermind also has client relationships with Italy’s major mobile and fibre network operators.

“The acquisition of Fibermind reaffirms Accenture’s commitment to continuously invest in strategic acquisitions that support and accelerate our clients’ transformations across key industry sectors in Italy,” said Mauro Macchi, president and CEO of Accenture in Italy. “As a result of the acquisition, we will expand our capabilities to offer end-to-end network engineering services, delivering higher quality, greater innovation, and more rigorous cost management to our clients.”

Fibermind will bring more than 400 hprofessionals to Accenture Operations, with expertise spanning network design, permits management, technical office and local directive project management office (PMO) work, network acceptance testing, network documentation and home connection.

“This acquisition will significantly strengthen our expertise in the telecommunications network engineering services, boosting our growth in a strategic sector for the country,” said Roberto Pagella, who leads Accenture Operations in Italy. “The synergies with Fibermind will allow us to create a centre of excellence in engineering services where technology and data enhance and amplify human skills and knowledge.”

Together, Accenture and Fibermind will offer clients network engineering capabilities, deep industry knowledge, and technology assets powered by automation, robotics, data and AI.

“We welcome the opportunity to grow by joining Accenture and become part of its global network. The combination of our expertise and capabilities represents an important opportunity for us to strengthen our leadership in Italy and to expand outside the country,” added Andrea Targa, general manager, Fibermind. “Four years ago, we started on a path with our parent company, Maticmind, to excel at ICT and to focus on enabling digital transformation for our clients. Accenture shares this commitment to clients and innovation, so together we’ll enable speed and quality in delivering engineering services.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including required antitrust clearances.