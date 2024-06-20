C15 launches 4 FAST sports channels

C15 Studio, a new company powering FAST channels on behalf of various sports leagues, has launched four dedicated channels with backing from multiple investments from venture capital funds with sports ties.

Initial channel partners include Formula 1, ONE Championship, Triton Poker Series and the Professional Squash Association, with Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, and Amazon Freevee among the first distribution partners announced to date. Additional partners will be announced in the near future.

C15, with offices in Dublin and London, was established by Joe Nilsson, who previously led the international streaming business for Jukin Media, and Amory Schwartz, who founded NASN, the European sports network that Disney acquired for a reported figure of $125 million.

“If you haven’t heard about FAST channels yet, that’s just an audience waiting to be converted. Sports is well known for being the best vehicle for audience acquisition in IP and broadcast,” said Joe Nilsson, CEO and Co-Founder. “We launched this business to support leagues and federations eager to bring their sport to the widest possible audience. Sports represent one of the most valuable opportunities in FAST, for both platforms and advertisers.”

The FAST channel provider is backed by Lloyd Danzig’s venture capital and advisory firm Sharp Alpha Advisors, sports tech venture capital fund KB Partners, and Raptor Group, another venture capital fund run by former Boston Celtics minority owner Jim Pallotta.

“It is an exciting time to invest at the intersection of sports and streaming. We are thrilled to back C15 as they continue to build best-in-class partnerships with sports leagues and FAST services worldwide,” said Keith Bank of KB Partners.

C15 Studio has live broadcasting rights with each of the channel partners except Formula 1 where races appear on the channel five days after they air live. The Formula One channel will show post-produced shows such as Tech Talk, Jolyon Palmer’s Analysis and pre-and post-race shows. It will also have features and documentaries including Chasing The Dream, Beyond All Limits and Inside Story.

Commenting on the Formula 1 channel launch, Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights and Content Creation at the organisation, said: “This service caters to the diverse viewing habits of our USA fanbase and serves as a great entry point for new fans into the sport, through strong curated programming which aims to showcase the drama of F1. Together with C15 Studio, we hope to develop the Formula 1 Channel into an industry leading product, that serves alongside our existing live broadcast offering with ESPN and F1 TV, to give fans a truly comprehensive F1 experience 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”