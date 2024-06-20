Canal+ increases stake in Viu

Canal+ Group, a subsidiary of Vivendi, has increased its stake in Viu – the Hong Kong-based OTT service, in accordance with the terms of the strategic partnership with PCCW Group announced on June 21st 2023.

After satisfaction of key business milestones, Canal+ has released the last instalment of its $300 million (€279.79m) staggered investment and increased its stake in Viu to 36.8 per cent.

Canal+ says this investment “is a renewed testimony to [its] commitment to develop Asia as one of the Group’s growth engine and underlines Canal+’s confidence in Viu and its team”.

A further investment, at Canal+ election, could result in an increase of Canal+’s stake in Viu to 51 per cent.