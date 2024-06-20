E1, DAZN sign multi-territory deal

The UIM E1 World Championship has announced an international broadcast partnership with DAZN, the sports streaming platform. The deal runs until the end of the current E1 season, starting with the Championship’s showcase race at the home of motorsport in Monaco in July.

Under a multi-territory agreement, DAZN will broadcast the Championship to audiences in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, Japan and Southeast Asia among other territories.

Interest in E1, the all-electric raceboat championship, has been building since its launch in February, driven by the drama of high-octane racing on the waters of iconic cities across the world. The hype behind the racing series is set to peak at E1’s marquee Monaco event that will take place on July 28th.

E1 is anchored by its mission to accelerate sustainable and technological change, with the star power of its team owners that include high-profile celebrities and sports stars including Tom Brady, Rafael Nadal and Will Smith.

E1 content will also join DAZN’s free tier.

Rodi Basso, CEO at E1, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with such an innovative and world leading sports entertainment organisation in DAZN, in our first ever season. It’s a credit to our new and innovative approach to racing on water, and the way we combine state-of-the-art technology together with sporting jeopardy to create an exciting and unique experience to sports and entertainment fans around the world.”

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, added: “DAZN brings fans the highest quality, premium sports content, and our deal with E1 marks another exciting addition to our portfolio of sports rights. We are pleased to bring the inaugural UIM E1 World Championship to a passionate audience, by leveraging our unrivalled global reach to bring the sport to more fans across the world. DAZN’s platform is uniquely placed to give audiences the sports experience they want. E1 and DAZN are linked by a joint ambition to engage the sports fan of future, using technology to build a sports ecosystem which provides innovation, excitement and growth.”