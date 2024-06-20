South Africa: Sentech launches Freevision Play

Sentech has launched Freevision Play, an OTT platform designed to grant South African viewers free access to a number of local TV and radio channel.

Freevision Play is accessible to all South African residents with an active Internet connection and is compatible across all screens – smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

To access the service, individuals can download the Freevision Play app from their respective app store or stream via the Freevision Play website.

“Freevision Play [uses] broadband infrastructure to deliver free, high-quality content to all communities,” said Sentech. “This platform empowers users with access to educational, informational, and entertainment content, thereby fostering learning and engagement across the nation.”

At launch the platform offers channels including KZN TV, Cape Town TV, Soweto TV, Tshwane TV, Brics, Faith and a dedicated stream for the Presidential Inauguration. Radio stations availabe include Vuma FM, Engcobo FM, Moutse FM, Pheli FM, Mohodi FM, Waterberg Wave Radio and Ekhiphini Community Radio.

Sentech also provides Freevision, a direct-to-home satellite television service that necessitates a satellite and decoder for access.

“While Freevision emphasises content delivery via satellite, Freevision Play utilises internet connectivity to provide a more flexible and accessible viewing experience,” added Sentech.