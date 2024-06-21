13.1m watch England vs Denmark on BBC One

A peak audience of 13.1 million people watched BBC’s coverage of England vs Denmark live on BBC One on June 20th – slightly down from the 15 million who watched England’s opening Euro 2024 game against Serbia.

The June 20th match, which ended in a 1-1 draw despite an underwhelming England performance, was also streamed 5.6 million times across BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app and there was an average match audience of 11.2 million, resulting in a 63.9 per cent share.

Harry Kane scored for England after 18 minutes, with Morten Hjulmand equalising for Denmark from long range in the 34th minute.

For the next home nation games, audiences can tune in to Scotland vs Hungary on BBC One on June 23rd with live coverage available on BBC iPlayer, BBC 5 Live, BBC Sounds and Online. England vs Slovenia will air on ITV1 on June 25th, with live coverage also available on BBC 5 Live, BBC Sounds and Online.