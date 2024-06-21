Banijay launching Mr Bean FAST channel

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Entertainment, has unveiled a dedicated Mr Bean: The Animated Series FAST channel.

Marking the 30th FAST channel in Banijay Rights’ portfolio, the 24/7 channel – simply called Mr Bean – offers the first three seasons of Mr Bean: The Animated Series. Produced by Tiger Aspect Kids & Family (part of Banijay Kids & Family), the animation follows the antics of Mr Bean and Teddy, as they embark on a series of outlandish adventures.

Mr Bean will launch on Samsung TV Plus in the coming weeks, before rolling out on LG Channels, Plex, Rakuten TV and TCL across 29 territories this summer including the UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil and Mexico.

Shaun Keeble, VP Digital, Banijay Rights, said: “Mr Bean’s global image has known no bounds over the last 30-plus years so to expand this iconic brand into the FAST arena – and grow the animated series’ presence ever further – is an exciting moment for us at Banijay Rights.”

Tom Beattie, MD Tiger Aspect Kids & Family/Series Producer, commented: “Mr Bean is one of the most beloved characters in British, and international, television history with a huge global footprint. It’s brilliant that fans across the world can now watch the Mr Bean animated series 24/7 on a dedicated FAST channel.”

Jennifer Batty, Samsung TV Plus’s European Head of Content Acquisition, added: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Mr Bean to our Samsung TV Plus users across Europe. Mr Bean is among the most iconic characters in television and bringing a new dedicate FAST channel and VoD offering to our service demonstrates our commitment to provide users with all the content that they love, for free.”

In January, it was announced that Mr Bean: The Animated Series had been commissioned for a fourth season, produced by Tiger Aspect Kids & Family, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and ITVX, through deals agreed by Banijay Rights.