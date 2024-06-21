Lionsgate channels on DirecTV

DirecTV and content studio Lionsgate have announced a wide-ranging licensing agreement that will immediately make five Lionsgate channels available to all DirecTV and DirecTV Stream customers in the US who receive their content via streaming, along with satellite customers who want to access them using the DirecTV App.

The first of Lionsgate’s channels to join DirecTV are MovieSphere (offering celebrated movies), HerSphere (female-driven stories), Ebony TV (Black film and culture in partnership with Ebony Media Group), and the single-series comedy channels Are We There Yet? and Anger Management. DirecTV will identify other networks from Lionsgate’s FAST portfolio to add to its streaming lineup in the coming months.

“We want to enable our customers to select from a wider variety of genres and to explore their most avid interests in greater depth,” said Rebecca Nelson, senior vice president of content and programming at DirecTV. “Lionsgate is a leading content supplier who offers many strong options to expand our future lineup and enhance customer value.”

“We’re pleased to partner with DirecTV to bring their customers our robust portfolio of FAST channels, giving them access to compelling content ranging from blockbuster films to groundbreaking series that celebrate global audiences,” added Jim Packer, president of worldwide television distribution at Lionsgate.