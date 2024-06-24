Becker joins Bob Gold & Associates

Bob Gold & Associates, a boutique PR & Marketing services agency, focused on Technology, Media and Telecom, is expanding its core PR practice areas with the establishment of a streaming media and pay TV communications group to be led by Eric Becker in Denver.

Becker, a former SVP at Starz and strategic communication agency, ICR, has an strong success record and well-established relationships in the media and entertainment space. He will report to company VP & GM Chris Huppertz, and work closely with Bob Gold.

The company’s streaming media and pay TV communications group specialises in providing strategic communications counsel for its clients, including account-based PR, corporate messaging development, PR and communications execution through earned media, speaker placements and awards, new product and service launches, executive communications and thought leadership campaigns that are critical to generative AI searches.

“I have known Eric Becker professionally and personally for 25 years. He is a consummate professional who specialises in ‘pulling rabbits from a hat’ look easy and yet unexpected. In truth, he works tirelessly and always from the heart. He is simply extraordinary, and our clients are so lucky to have him lead their PR agency efforts,” said Gold, founder of his eponymous agency.

“Entertainment media – and the technologies and companies that get it to viewers – is a huge, demanding and dynamic business. Now, more than ever, thoughtful strategic corporate messaging and campaigns are needed for companies to break through industry noise and disruption,” said Becker. “We see great opportunities to tell stories and drive sales. Bob’s vision, track record of success, and passion for the business is legendary. I am thrilled to collaborate with Bob and his amazing team and truly make a difference for the benefit of our clients.”