Curiosity content deal with Harbour Rights

Curiosity had announced a new distribution partnership with Harbour Rights, a leading international distribution company based in Hong Kong.

The alliance will bring Curiosity’s documentaries and factual entertainment content to a broader audience across various platforms, including TV, VoD and inflight entertainment, in multiple territories across Asia.

Titles in the deal include:

Ancient Engineering – Season 1 & Season 2 (20×60′): A look at how modern-day structures and engineering technologies have been inspired by ancient discoveries.

Ludo Dufour, Vice President of Licensing at Curiosity, commented: “We are excited to partner with Harbour Rights to broaden the reach of our high-quality factual content across Asia. Our productions perfectly complement the strong offering of the Hong Kong-based distributor, and we believe that leveraging Harbour Rights’ deep expertise in the Asian territories coupled with its extensive portfolio of clients across the continent, will help us penetrate new markets. This partnership will allow our evergreen, globally appealing, and high-quality productions to connect with new audiences in Asia, advancing our mission to enlighten, entertain, and inspire viewers worldwide.”

Teremoana Seguin, Managing Director at Harbour Rights, added: “This partnership with Curiosity Stream comes at a perfect time when the media landscape in Asia is still changing and the documentary market is showing renewed interest in high quality factual content to differentiate from the overflow of travel, food, and lifestyle programming. It’s an enrichment and diversification of Harbour Rights’ programme offering which typically includes European and Asian TV documentaries. As many players in Asia are focusing on local production, the high value productions brought by Curiosity Stream are an easy pick for buyers who wants to keep an edge.”