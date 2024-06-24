Fred Media launches Life Down Under FAST channel

Fred Media, the Australian independent content distributor, has launched its first FAST channel in Europe.

Available on the LG Channels platform in seven territories, including the UK, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, the Life Down Under channel features lifestyle, documentary and factual content originating from and telling stories about life in Australia. All titles are from the Fred Media programme catalogue and have been produced by its parent company, WTFN.

At launch, Life Down Under features series such as The Wild Life of Tim Faulkner, Travels with the Bondi Vet, Keeping Up with the Joneses, Lee Chan’s World Food Tour, Tattoo Tales and Tony Robinson’s Time Walks. Additional WTFN series will be added soon, including Paramedics, Emergency, Mega Zoo, Space Invaders, Sydney Harbour Force and Code 1: Minute by Minute. All titles have previously been broadcast in primetime slots on leading Australian networks including Seven, Nine, Ten, ABC, Foxtel and SBS.

The deal with LG was negotiated by Derek Dyson, the WTFN Group’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Dyson commented: “We launched an early incarnation of Life Down Under in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 – on Samsung TV and Hisense – and quickly became aware that it had much broader appeal than solely a domestic audience. This new deal with LG showcases some of the very best Fred Media and WTFN content and meets a real demand from Australians living in Europe and European viewers keen to have a constant stream of top-rated, authentically Aussie series at their fingertips. We are excited to launch our first international FAST channel in Europe, bringing content from across our extensive library into one focused broadcast destination. We now look forward to expanding our offer with Life Down Under, adding new content and growing the channel’s global footprint.”