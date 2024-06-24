Freely reveals new smart TV partners

Everyone TV – the organisation leading the evolution of free TV in the UK – has revealed multiple new smart TV brands are joining the Freely line-up with Toshiba, Sharp, Panasonic and Metz all confirmed to offer the new streaming service backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

The addition of these four new brands means Freely has confirmed six smart TV partners in total. Existing partners include Bush and Hisense, with Freely currently accessible on their 2024 4K smart TV models.

Toshiba’s new Freely compatible TVs bring seamless QLED 4K immersive viewing paired with Dolby Atmos sound. Allowing users to relax and switch on Freely with just the touch of a button.

Sharp’s new range of smart TVs (GK4 4K and GM6 4K QLED models), integrated with Freely, will help consumers navigate the overwhelming array of streaming and linear content options through a simplified, universal discovery process, enhancing the user experience and driving TV demand and viewership.

Panasonic’s 2024 line-up of 4K OLED, QLED, and LED TVs will come with Freely built-in. Bringing together award-winning picture quality, the very best in gaming and smart content, with easy access to live and on demand TV.

Metz, one of Germany’s oldest TV brands, will be launching exciting new Freely compatible QLED+ TVs incorporating Dolby Vision and Atmos. These will be available in 43in, 50in, 55in and 65in screen sizes.

Freely, which launched on Hisense smart TVs in April 2024, and on Bush smart TVs in May 2024, is the new streaming service backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5. For the first time, audiences can stream a range of live TV channels alongside on demand content all in one place for free via their smart TVs, with Freely removing the need for a dish or aerial. Featuring world-first innovations for free TV, viewers can switch seamlessly between live and on demand content from the UK’s leading broadcasters and now other free-to-air broadcasters.

Deep Halder, Chief Commercial Officer, Everyone TV, said: “Having recently brought Freely to market on new Hisense and Bush TVs, we’re delighted to be announcing increased availability of Freely with four new smart TV partners due to launch later this year. A joint venture between Britain’s leading broadcasters, Freely is built on collaboration and it is encouraging to see more of the industry coming together to contribute to the success of Freely, working together to secure the future of free TV.”

Hisense and Bush Freely TVs are available in stores across the UK and online at retailers such as Currys, Argos, AO and Very, with the new smart TV brands rolling out over the coming months.