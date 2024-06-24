Research: Most fans to watch England vs Slovenia at home

Despite an underwhelming performance so far, research shows the majority of Brits are still behind England, with 72 per cent insisting they will be supporting from home for England’s final Group game against Slovenia on June 25th – rather than watching in a pub.

Nearly half (46 per cent) of hopeful fans will be hosting or attending a football party – with hosts set to fork out £120 on average, on food and drink. Two thirds (67 per cent) will be watching with friends and family, while eight in ten say a good match party cheers everyone up, despite the result.

However, 86 per cent say that serving up crisps in a bowl and cans of beer is old fashioned and outdated, according to the poll by HelloFresh. Four in ten (43 per cent) will be laying on a posh spread, with charcuterie boards (11 per cent), craft beers (42 per cent), cheese boards (27 per cent) and English fizz (18 per cent) on the menu.

Over half (55 per cent) say that cost is a factor when deciding whether to watch the football at home or at the pub, with three quarters (76 per cent) planning to watch the beautiful game this summer in the comfort of their own place. Over a third (38 per cent) admit they have been looking forward to this year’s tournament since the last one finished, while a further 44 per cent have spent the last few months in a state of excitement.

“This research shows how much passion we’re putting into hosting a football fiesta this summer. It is clear that watching football together over great tasting food has become an integral part of the sporting calendar.” says Mimi Morely, from at Hello Fresh.

England vs Slovenia on June 25th kicks off at 8pm on ITV1.