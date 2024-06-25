Amagi showcases new stream technology with VIZIO

Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and Connected TV (CTV), has announced the first successful showcase of Amagi’s Zero Slate technology on VIZIO’s owned and operated WatchFree+ channels, part of Amagi’s broader Stream Personalisation initiative. This innovative new offering enhances the streaming experience with its highly impactful, patent-pending technology that can dynamically adjust the length of ad breaks on a per-viewer basis, eliminating the need for slates or filler to round out linear ad breaks.

This new ‘viewer-first’ personalised approach to digital streaming has already demonstrated a lift in viewership (Amagi ANALYTICS showing more than 20 per cent increase) on VIZIO’s owned and operated channels utilising the Zero Slate capabilities. This industry-first innovation from Amagi paves the path for a more engaging and profitable future for entertainment and enhanced viewer experiences.

Data from Amagi ANALYTICS indicates that slates, often used to fill the unsold portion of ad pods, may increase viewer churn by as much as 15 per cent in today’s Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) ecosystem. Zero Slate’s early success demonstrates that personalising pod length can boost viewer engagement, enabling more high-quality viewing experiences over time. This capability also represents an important first step for Amagi toward a broader suite of Stream Personalisation capabilities that offer even more engaging linear viewing experiences.

“We are pleased to partner with Amagi on this showcase of their Zero Slate technology. This collaboration reinforces VIZIO’s commitment to enhancing user experiences and delivering personalised content as we expand Zero Slate across more channels,” said Katherine Pond, Group Vice President of Platform Content and Partnerships at VIZIO.

“We are grateful to have partnered with an industry leader like VIZIO to test the impact of our new Zero Slate capability and are excited about Stream Personalisation’s ability to further transform the linear viewing experience,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Amagi.