France: LFP preps in house Ligue 1 channel

Having failed to yet close any TV rights deal in France, French football professional league LFP has outlined the in house Ligue 1 channel it is preparing for the 2024-2025 season kicking off on August 16th.

The new dedicated channel would be available at €30 per month over a ten month period and is expected to bring two million subscribers for a total anticipated revenue of more than €518 million. Some €10 million additional income could come from advertising and €15 million from licensing to places such as hotels, bars and restaurants.

Ultimately, LFP global revenue would reach around €418 million according to media projections.

By year five, the total amount of subscribers would jump to three million and €18 million ad revenues for a global revenue of € 718 million.

The project has become a priority for the French professional league, president Vincent Labrune explained to his administration board. It could be instigated along with beIN Sports and be supported by non-exclusive distributors such as telcos Free, Bouygues, SFR et Orange as well as Amazon Prime Video, which closed its Ligue 1 pass offer following to the end of the 2021-2023 rights, or OTT platform Molotov TV, an affiliate of US group Fubo.

DAZN could also be part of the scheme. It is reported to be the only one to have submitted a bid to LFP, but the €500 million budget per year was deemed too low and was rejected.

At the outset, the LFP wanted to create a dedicated Ligue 1 channel brought by beIN Sports and exclusively broadcast by Canal+ for a total amount of €700 million each year. But the pay-TV channel says it has never been presented the project, neither by the LFP or by beIN Sports, despite their distribution agreements.