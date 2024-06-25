MPA: Larissa Knapp new Content protection chief

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) has announced that Larissa Knapp, the fourth-highest ranking official at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), will lead its content protection mission, strengthening the fight against online piracy worldwide.

Knapp joins the MPA after 27 years with the FBI, most recently leading the Bureau’s National Security Branch where she managed a budget of $300 million (€279m) and a branch of over 2,000 personnel. Previously, she led the FBI’s Security, Training and Human Resources Divisions and Data Analytics, supporting over 36,000 FBI employees worldwide. Knapp started her FBI career as an agent handling intellectual property and cybercrimes.

In her new role as Executive Vice President and Chief Content Protection Officer, Knapp will drive the continued expansion of the Association’s content protection operations – specifically the MPA’s Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), the world’s leading online antipiracy organiation. Knapp will lead ACE’s efforts to tackle the most damaging piracy services and operators around the world. Her leadership will focus on deepening and broadening ACE’s partnerships with law enforcement agencies around the world, expanding its membership base, and growing ACE’s operational footprint in key markets to support the protection of creators and consumers.

“Larissa’s extraordinary background leading investigations teams across the world and successfully pursuing criminal cases will undoubtedly take ACE’s content protection efforts to a new peak of excellence,” said Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association. “With Larissa’s experience in high-risk, complex organisational environments coupled with her visionary leadership, I’m confident that our content protection enforcement business will only grow in stature and impact, as we safeguard the rights and productions of all those who conceive, develop, and deliver creative masterpieces for screens big and small.”

Based in Washington, Knapp will report to Karyn Temple, Senior Executive Vice President and Global General Counsel for the MPA.

“I am honoured to be part of such an iconic global organisation that prioritises the integrity of the creative economy, driven by ACE members’ groundbreaking films, TV series, and streaming content. These works represent some of the most influential and accessible forms of artistic expression, connecting creators with audiences on a profound level,” Knapp said. “My career in law enforcement has afforded me the opportunity to lead strategic initiatives protecting legal rights and addressing crime on a large scale, and I look forward to leveraging that experience in the fight against copyright infringement on behalf of our members and content creators around the world.”