NHK joins IBCAP

With the addition of NHK, IBCAP will expand language content under its protection umbrella to include Japanese, in addition to already protected English, Hindi, Urdu, Arabic, Portuguese and French channels, among others. As part of the expansion, IBCAP has added a Japanese-speaking analyst to its anti-piracy lab to focus on protecting NHK content.

“We have been very impressed with the results achieved by IBCAP in controlling piracy for other members, and we are excited to join IBCAP and to bring our channels and VOD under IBCAP’s protection,” said Shigeki Sato, Head of Copyright & Contracts Division for NHK. “After visiting IBCAP’s state-of-the-art monitoring lab and meeting the legal and management teams, we were quickly convinced that joining this coalition was the right move for us to bolster the protection of NHK content not only in the US but also worldwide.”

“With IBCAP’s specialisation and focus on pirates that target multicultural communities, the addition of NHK is an obvious and strong fit for both organizations,” said Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP. “We look forward to bringing piracy of their content under control, as we have successfully done for other IBCAP members. With more than 200 television channels from the US, Europe, Brazil, the Middle East and South Asia represented in our coalition and already under IBCAP protection, we are proud to now include channels from Japan as part of our coalition.”