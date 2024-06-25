Research: 20% of UK haven’t upgraded TV set in 10+ years

With UEFA Euro 2024 now in full swing, football fans across the continent are gearing up for the knockout stages of the tournament and making plans for watch parties to help roar their team to victory.

But research from TV manufacturer and Official Partner of the tournament, Hisense, has revealed that one fifth of UK adults haven’t upgraded their TV for more than ten years.

Less than half of Brits (41 per cent) have a soundbar setup in their home for that authentic matchday atmosphere and what’s more, almost half (48 per cent) of the UK haven’t changed their TV settings since they bought their TV, meaning many are missing out on the optimal viewing experience with Sports mode on many new models.

Head of Marketing at Hisense UK, Arun Bhatoye, commented: “Britain shows no sign of slowing down as highlighted by GFK Market Intelligence, the demand for larger screen sizes continues to grow: Sales Tracking whose findings show that the average TV screen size since 2013 grew by 37 per cent, and in June 2023 to May 2024 the value share of screens bigger than 70” reached 9.8 per cent. Ranking number two globally for TVs, we’re proud to provide consumers with supersize products to level up their home entertainment space for the tournament. Our U7 and E7 PRO Series, available in a 100” size, makes watching the UEFA Euos an immersive and thrilling experience that brings the excitement of the stadium right into living room.

“Our latest smart laser projector, the C1, adjusts up to an incredible 300” – this expansive size creates a communal atmosphere, perfect for hosting friends and family, making every match a memorable event. These large displays provide crystal-clear images and vibrant colours, ensuring that viewers catch every detail of the game. The big screen tech really does enhance the matchday viewing experience and with added AI Sports Mode functionality you will be all set to see the action from Germany,” added Bhatoye.