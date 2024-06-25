Stirista launches with new AI-powered CPM optimisation feature

Stirista, a data-driven marketing solutions provider, has announced the launch of its new AI-powered CPM Optimisation feature directly embedded in its media buying platform. The AI CPM Optimiser will leverage advanced machine learning to supercharge programmatic buying.

“As advertisers navigate the challenges in delivering high ROI CTV campaigns, our latest AI feature – CPM Optimiser – gives us a new level of control over the efficiency of CTV campaigns while doubling the impact,” said Mike Hilts, SVP of Product at Stirista. “This will help our clients secure even more aggressive CTV CPMs, while at the same time ensuring high-quality programmatic performance.”

Stirista’s CPM Optimizer feature allows marketers to deliver campaigns in full with high-quality CTV inventory while significantly reducing their CPMs. The AI-based optimiser enables customers to buy impressions at a lower cost while bidding high enough to purchase the impression successfully.

Built into Stirista’s existing DSP suite of AI functionality, including advanced audience analysis and high propensity segment modeling, Stirista’s AI CPM Optimiser enhances cost efficiency through the advanced machine learning capabilities of its Google Cloud partners. This helps optimise the value for CTV investments by delivering ordered impressions, thus allowing for significantly improved results at a lower cost. This feature is designed to seamlessly integrate into marketers’ existing workflows.