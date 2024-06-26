Amagi selected as Lionsgate’s FAST playout and delivery partner

Amagi, the leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and Connected TV (CTV), has announced that after rigorous testing of multiple vendors, Lionsgate has chosen Amagi to be its partner for FAST playout and deliveries globally. This strategic partnership aims to leverage Amagi’s cutting-edge cloud technology to scale Lionsgate’s content delivery capabilities globally and enable the launch of new channels at an unprecedented pace.

“Our partnership with Amagi has enabled us to further lean into FAST, quickly scale up our channel lineup, and optimise monetisation of content from across our library — all while delivering viewing experiences that look and feel like TV,” said Chase Brisbin, EVP of International SVOD Sales and Head of Global Channels at Lionsgate. “We’re now managing a large FAST portfolio, including recently launching two new channels – Nash Bridges and The Conners – with more to come in both the U.S. and internationally. Amagi’s cloud solutions and support team are integral to our ability to efficiently manage this volume on a global scale.”

Known for its extensive library of popular titles such as John Wick, The Hunger Games, Mad Men, Weeds and Nashville, Lionsgate is using Amagi’s technology to create and manage a mix of multi-programme and single IP channels.

Lionsgate is leveraging the Amagi CLOUDPORT cloud-based automation and playout platform, the Amagi PLANNER cloud-based platform for content planning and TV channel programme scheduling, Amagi THUNDERSTORM, the SSAI & Analytics Platform, and the Amagi ADS PLUS real-time CTV advertising marketplace outside the US. This suite of solutions enables Lionsgate to manage, deliver, and monetise linear and VOD content for two dozen channels across a broad footprint and efficiently handle scores of deliveries, making it one of the largest players in the FAST ecosystem.

“Amagi’s infrastructure and dedicated team of professionals are uniquely positioned to support Lionsgate’s rapid expansion,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi. “Together, we are executing a playbook for building an optimised and efficient media business in the 21st century. This collaboration sets a new benchmark in the industry for content studios, allowing them to creatively maximise their existing content library, expand their reach, add new viewers, attract advertisers, and increase revenues.”

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetisation solutions. Amagi’s global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Cineverse, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, PAC-12, Tastemade, and The Roku Channel, among others.