England vs Slovenia pulls ITV’s biggest audience of 2024

ITV’s biggest audience of 2024 watched England’s final Euro 2024 group game against Slovenia on June 25th. The match peaked at 15.4 million viewers on ITV1 and ITVX.

England drew 0-0 with Slovenia but, despite another underwhelming performance, it was enough to see them top Group C and head into the knockout stage of the tournament.

Across all viewing on all devices, an average audience of 14.5 million viewers watched the match – with an average of 9.2 million million viewers watching the full live and exclusive coverage from 6:45pm until 10:45pm.

The figures come after ITV’s live coverage of Germany vs Scotland scored the highest peak audience of any opening match of a major tournament in a decade, with 10.5 million viewers on ITV1 and ITVX.

BBC’s coverage of England’s first game of Euro 2024 against Serbia saw an audience peak of 15 million, and the match against Denmark, also on BBC, attracted an audience of 13.1 million.

In total, since the start of Euro 2024 on June 14th, ITVX has seen 170 million streams, and the 14 matches so far have been streamed 53 million times. On June 25th, ITVX saw over 20 million streams in a single day, its best since the 2022 World Cup and third best on record.

ITV will show exclusive, live coverage of England’s Round of 16 match on June 30th with build up from 3.30pm ahead of the 5pm kick-off on ITV1 and ITVX.