ITV hires Hoejmose as Group Chief Data and AI Officer

ITV has announced that Stefan Hoejmose will join the company as its new Group Chief Data and AI Officer, starting on July 8th.

Hoejmose joins ITV from Roku, the US streaming platform, where he led the Data Science and Machine Learning team. He has previously also held senior data roles at Dyson, Sky, MediaCom and Lloyds Bank.

Reporting into Simon Farnsworth, ITV CTO, Hoejmose will work across both ITV’s Media & Entertainment And Studios divisions to unlock value from ITV’s data and ensure the organisation stays at the forefront of data innovation.

Farnsworth commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Stefan to ITV at an important point in continuing the momentum of our technology and data development. He brings with him a wealth of experience from significant organisations and we’re looking forward to working with him to grow ITV’s expertise in this area.”

Hoejmose added: “I am incredibly excited to join ITV as the new Group Chief Data and AI Officer. It is such a privilege to join an organisation that continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the media and entertainment landscape. Having worked across a variety of sectors leading data teams I am particularly looking forward to collaborating with the talented teams across ITV to drive AI innovation and leverage data to create value.”