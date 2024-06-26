Study: Italy sees dip in AV piracy, but problem persists

A study by FAPAV/IPSOS reveals that the acts of audiovisual piracy in Italy decreased slightly in 2023 to 319 million, down from 345 million in 2022. Some 39 per cent of Italian adults engaged in piracy in 2023, down from 42 per cent in 2022.

This piracy is estimated to have cost the Italian economy €2 billion in revenue, resulting in a €821 million loss to GDP and the loss of approximately 11,200 jobs.

The most pirated content is movies, while piracy of TV shows and sports is decreasing. Digital piracy is the most common method (37 per cent), followed by streaming (18 per cent) and downloads (15 per cent). An estimated 11.8 million Italians used IPTV to access pirated content at least once.

Younger people (under 35) with higher education levels are more likely to pirate content. The south of Italy has a higher piracy rate than the north.

The study also found that piracy is decreasing among adolescents (down to 45 per cent in 2023 from 51 per cent in 2021).

Despite the slight decrease, piracy remains a major issue, according to FAPAV president Federico Bagnoli Rossi, as it is constantly evolving, undermining the development of the audiovisual industry and harming employment.

Out of potential deterrence methods, a substantial fine, website blackout, and filing a criminal complaint are considered the most effective. Blocking pirate sites appears to be a successful solution, as it has, in some cases, forced pirates to abandon illegal practices altogether, with some even resorting to using paid legal alternatives (45 per cent).

The study concludes that the fight against piracy requires a multi-pronged approach.