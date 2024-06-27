AI deal with Hollywood production unions

A union for Hollywood film and television crew has said has reached a tentative three-year deal with major studios that includes agreed-on pay hikes and guardrails against the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes lighting technicians and costume designers, are to ratify the deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Disney, Netflix and others.

Reuters reports the union’s terms of the agreement include scale-rate increases of 7 per cent, 4 per cent and 3.5 per cent over the three-year term.

On AI, the deal includes “language that ensures no employee is required to provide Al prompts in any manner that would result in the displacement of any covered employee.