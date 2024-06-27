Airties opens software innovation centre in India

Airties, a specialist in managed Wi-Fi solutions for broadband service providers, has opened its first office in India – a new R&D centre based in Bangalore, focused on enhancing the AI, cloud, and DevOps capabilities of Airties for use in Smart Wi-Fi deployments.

Airties, headquartered in Paris, France, currently has other significant offices in Belgium, Turkey and the US, and employs approximately 400 people around the globe. The new centre in India aims to employ around 100 specialised software engineers focused on further extending the capabilities of Airties Cloud management platform. To mark the occasion, the company recently held an official office opening ceremony in Bangalore attended by Metin Taskin, CEO and founder of Airties; Sachin Chickballapur, CTO of Airties; Mujdat Pakkan, Executive Vice President of Engineering; Siddharth Das, General Manager of Airties in India; and local dignitaries including Dr. Ashwath Narayan C. N., Honorable Member of Legislative Assembly, Karnataka, former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and Minister of Electronics, Information Technology – Biotechnology, Science and Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood in Government of Karnataka.

“At Airties, we recognise that our success at enabling leading ISPs to innovate and differentiate comes directly from our ongoing commitment to software R&D,” said Metin Taskin, CEO and founder of Airties. “Our new, world-class software innovation centre in Bangalore aims to attract the very best engineers interested in applying their skills to enhance the broadband experience for fibre, cable and fixed wireless providers the world over.”

“The huge talent pool in India for AI, data science, cloud-native software development, and DevOps will allow us to build an exceptional team that will address our rich feature roadmap, working closely with the other Airties teams, partners and customers worldwide,” added Sachin Chickballapur, CTO of Airties.