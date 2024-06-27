DAZN signs X Games deal

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, and X Games, a specialist in action sport, have signed a multi-year global broadcast partnership which will see DAZN become a global streaming partner for X Games’ distribution of live events. This partnership will offer fans the opportunity to enjoy all the best action from the live events as well from archive and short and long-form content.

All X Games content will sit in front of DAZN’s paywall, joining DAZN’s free content offering. Registered users will also be able to access to a portfolio of VoD content which will be housed, throughout the season, on DAZN.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, commented: “This global partnership with X Games represents another

premium addition to our free content proposition. Much like the DAZN platform, X Games is competition rooted in innovation and passion and we are pleased to be playing a significant role in increasing its global popularity. Fans of these events will be able to access the best action at no cost on DAZN’s platform and we look forward to welcoming them to a new home for action sport.”

Scott Guglielmino, President & COO of X Games, added: “We’re delighted to partner with DAZN to provide X Games fans with more access to our brand and the world class athletes that drive it. This is an important next step as we build toward the launch of our X Games Leagues in 2026. X Games Winter and Summer Leagues will provide fans with year-round opportunities to follow and engage with the world’s premier action sports athletes from host cities around the world.”

The X-Games Summer League features skateboarding, BMX, and motocross, while the Winter League includes freestyle skiing and snowboarding. Teams, backed by investors, will consist of athletes competing in individual disciplines to earn points.

X Games Ventura 2024 presented by SONIC, which begins on June 28th, will see the debut of Women’s BMX Park, which will feature Olympians including Hannah Roberts and Nikkita Ducaroz.