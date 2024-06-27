Euro 2024 sparks TV sales boom

The electricals chain Curry’s has reported that TV sales were up by more than 30 per cent in the UK in the past month, with boss Alex Baldock adding that so-called “supersize screens” – 85 inches and above – were proving popular.

As well as strong UK sales in the run-up to the tournament, which features home nations England and (the now elimated) Scotland, the retail boss said TV sales in the Nordics – its other main market – were up as much as 90 per cent on 2023.

“Large-screen TVs – over 85 inches – is the fastest-growing segment for us at the moment,” Baldock said, speaking to the BBC, adding: “Long may England and Denmark stay in the Euros”.

UK department store John Lewis meanwhile reported sales of TVs, speaker systems and soundbars were up 47 per cent in the week before the Euro 2o24 tournament started, compared with the same period year-on-year. Sales of large screens (65-inch and 70-inch) more than doubled on last year.

“Our customers clearly want to be immersed in great sporting action this summer, bringing the stadium experience to their sofas,” Katrina Mills, lead TV and AV buyer at John Lewis, told the BBC.