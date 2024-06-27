Major League Cricket names 2024 broadcast partners

Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC), America’s own T20 league, has announced a broadcast schedule that will see the second season air in millions of households worldwide.

Willow by Cricbuzz, the official broadcaster of MLC in the US and Canada, will air all MLC matches throughout the three-week tournament.

In a new partnership deal to increase viewership and accessibility in the US market, select MLC matches will air across multiple regional sports networks (RSNs), starting with YES Network. Each RSN will carry all regular season matches of its home MLC team to bring cricket to a wider sports market and drum up more local support within the teams’ hometowns.

MLC has also confirmed this season’s international broadcast schedule for Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, the UK and Ireland.

The opening match is on July 5th, with a Championship rematch between 2023 inaugural winners MI New York and the Seattle Orcas in Morrisville, NC. It will be followed by the Texas Super Kings vs LA Knight Riders at Grand Prairie Stadium, TX, later that evening.

Cognizant Major League Cricket’s broadcast partners:

USA: Willow by Cricbuzz, YES Network and more RSNs to be announced

Willow by Cricbuzz Australia and New Zealand: Prime Video

Prime Video Middle East and North Africa: Cricbuzz

Cricbuzz Pakistan: A Sports

A Sports Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN

ESPN UK and Ireland: TNT Sports

TNT Sports India: To be announced

To be announced Carribean: To be announced

Vijay Srinivasan, CEO Cognizant Major League Cricket, said: “Cognizant Major League Cricket features the finest cricketers from around the world and is arguably one of the best T20 Leagues, even though we’re only entering our second season. Our broadcast partners will air MLC live to millions of fans worldwide, with Willow by Cricbuzz and multiple Regional Sports Networks providing Americans with prime-time matches. This will build on the game’s growing popularity in the US, which began with our inaugural season and the T20 World Cup. Bringing the game to existing and new fans, with expert commentary from experienced voices and emerging talent, is what truly makes this sport great. We are excited to kick off the second season and entertain fans globally with the world’s best cricket on American soil.”