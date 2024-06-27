Netherlands: Ziggo Sport extends MotoGP rights

MotoGP has extended its agreement with Ziggo Sport for a further five seasons. The Dutch broadcaster will continue to bring fans across the Netherlands exclusive, live coverage of the sport, including all practices, qualifying sessions, the Tissot Sprint and Grand Prix races.

The new agreement will see fans continue to enjoy live coverage of MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3, as well the FIM Enel MotoE World Championship.

Marcel Beerthuizen, director of Ziggo Sport, said: “The interest in MotoGP in the Netherlands is growing enormously, partly thanks to the spectacular races full of overtakes and different winners, and of course due to the success of Collin Veijer in Moto3. Ziggo Sport is committed to further growing this sport and allowing all motorsport fans in the Netherlands to enjoy the successes of our national heroes.”

Dan Rossomondo, CCO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports, added: “Ziggo Sport has proven to be a great ambassador for MotoGP in the Netherlands over the past three years. Together, we continue to promote the world’s most exciting sport in the country and we can see that clearly paying off in 2024 as audiences soar. With Ziggo Sport, we have a forward-thinking partner with extensive knowledge and expertise, offering top quality MotoGP content on the various Ziggo Sport platforms. We’re very happy to continue working together.”

MotoGP now heads for the TT Circuit Assen for the 75th edition of the iconic Dutch TT, just as MotoGP celebrates its 75th anniversary.