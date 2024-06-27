NetRange integrates OKAST’s FAST channels

NetRange, an ACCESS company, a specialist in Smart TV solutions, has announced a partnership with OKAST, a provider of premium FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels.

This collaboration enriches NetRange’s Smart TV offering by adding OKAST’s portfolio of FAST channels that aim to resonate with local audiences’ values and cultures. For OKAST, this widens its customer base to include the 35 million TVs (existing in market global TV population plus forecast sales for 2024) from OEM device manufacturers and brands that build consumer content offerings from the NetRange App Store.

This new collaboration is a key aspect of the strategy of the European group FAST4EU, established by OKAST, to build a European network aimed at the FAST market. OKAST intends to expand its range of channels to provide tailored content to local viewers in each region.

“By integrating OKAST’s premium FAST channels into our Smart TV solution, we not only extend the reach of OKAST’s premium FAST channels, but also enhance the content offering for our customers globally. NetRange’s turnkey technology for FAST TV, including platform integration, TV player integration, backend management, and platform management, enables precise targeting of channels by country. This means that OKAST can now effectively target and reach new addressable audiences and widens the FAST offering for our global customers,” commented Michi Uematsu, CEO, ACCESS.

“Partnering with NetRange enables us to leverage its robust Smart TV ecosystem, reaching a broader audience without the hassle of multiple technical integrations. Through the NetRange App Store simple integration process, we can now port our FAST channels once and deploy them across multiple TV brands seamlessly,” added Cédric Monnier, CEO, Co-founder OKAST.