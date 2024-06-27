nexfibre full-fibre broadband for High Wycombe, Marlow

nexfibre, the next-generation fibre operator, has announced it will be connecting 15,000 premises in High Wycombe and Marlow to its full-fibre network, in partnership with its build partner and anchor tenant, Virgin Media O2.

nexfibre recently announced it has reached 1 million premises, part of its overall goal of reaching 5 million premises by 2026. The company’s full-fibre broadband is powered by the latest XGS-PON technology, capable of symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gbps. More customers than ever in High Wycombe and Marlow will be able to access high-speed broadband and TV Stream services via Virgin Media O2.

Rajiv Datta, CEO of nexfibre, said: “We are committed to delivering high quality full-fibre connectivity to communities and business across the UK, including here in High Wycombe and Marlow. By boosting access to broadband, we are enabling access to the tools needed to participate and thrive in a modern, digital society and stoking growth in the local economy.”

Julie Agnew, Managing Director of Fixed Network Expansion at Virgin Media O2, added: “More than 15,000 homes and businesses in High Wycombe and Marlow will soon be able to feel the benefit of Virgin Media’s services – with packages that include everything from next generation gigabit broadband to easy-to-use TV streaming and entertainment services. These ultra-reliable full fibre to the home broadband connections come with speeds up to 10 times faster than local average – providing local people with total peace of mind that whatever they’re doing online, their connection won’t slow them down.”