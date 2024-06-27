Samsung named WBD Olympics presenting partner

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced a new sponsorship agreement with Samsung, a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner.

Home of the Olympics in Europe, WBD will harness two of its sports brands – Eurosport and Bleacher Report – to further elevate its sports storytelling while connecting Samsung with Olympic culture and fan-first moments through its new role as Presenting Partner.

Samsung, which has been supporting the Olympic and Paralympic Games for nearly 40 years, will collaborate with WBD to bring its central message for Paris 2024 – ‘Open always wins’ – to life. The message seek to articulates the brand’s belief that with an open mind, every new experience becomes a meaningful achievement that opens new perspectives and infinite possibilities, which will be demonstrated through this new partnership.

Samsung will have Presenting Partner sponsorship placement around Eurosport’s linear television coverage of the Olympics, alongside sponsorship of a daily TV editorial segment served to primetime audiences in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the UUK. This series will be named ‘Fan Cam’ which brings the voices of Olympic fans across the city to Eurosport viewers through the eyes of its expert team of presenters and reporters to add further colour to WBD’s Olympic coverage and storytelling.

In addition, through Bleacher Report and Eurosport’s social and digital platforms, Samsung will connect with sports fans every month, particularly among younger audiences. Through Eurosport’s YouTube highlights and social media editorial features like ‘Gold Rush’ and ‘Top Fives,’ Samsung will engage viewers with the excitement of Olympic medal wins and memorable moments from Olympic history, leveraging WBD’s access to the Olympic archive. In turn, Bleacher Report’s ‘Olympic Takeover’ highlights will further enable Samsung to capture the essence of this year biggest Olympic moments.

Mike Rich, Group SVP Ad-Sales and Brand Partnerships, UK & Ireland and International, at WBD, said: “Samsung is a world leader in its field and is recognised for developing innovations that enable consumers to better interact with each other and their passions. We couldn’t think of a better partner to work with to bring the stories of the Olympic Games, its fans and its culture to millions of young and engaged fans across one of the largest regions in Europe. Our ability to harness the entire suite of our linear, digital and social platforms through two premium international and much-loved sports brands in Eurosport and Bleacher Report, coupled with our in-house content creation expertise and Samsung’s support, has enabled us to develop exciting new series and innovative formats that will educate fans about the power of the Olympic Games and further enhance the excitement in the build-up to and during Paris 2024.”

Saejin Kim, VP, Marketing Strategy Group of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, added: “WBD Sports is on the cutting edge of content creation, consistently producing new and innovative ideas that help bring viewers and fans closer to the Olympic Games than ever before. This aligns with our own vision to help open and enhance the Olympic experience for all – and we are thrilled that our partnership will help Paris 2024 deliver on its goal to be the most open Games ever.”