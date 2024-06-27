SkyShowtime on Prime in Europe

SkyShowtime will be available through Prime Video Channels for the first time across four European markets: Spain, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden. SkyShowtime on Prime Video will roll out in Spain on July 1st, and launch soon in the other three territories. Prime customers will be able to subscribe to the channel for: €7.99 (Spain), €8.99 (Netherlands), 24.99 PLN (Poland) and SEK 99 (Poland) per month through their existing Amazon accounts, with the option to cancel anytime. In addition, SkyShowtime will launch in Spain with an introductory offer 50 per cent off for 3 months for customers who subscribe via Prime Video, during the Prime Day period that will end on July 17th.

SkyShowtime on Prime Video will feature blockbuster movies, new and exclusive series, and local original programming including all five seasons of Yellowstone (pictured) and its spinoffs 1883 and 1923, A Gentleman in Moscow, Apples Never Fall, Bargain, Halo (S1-S2), Mayor of Kingstown (S3), Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Oppenheimer, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Star Trek: Discovery (S1-5), The Family Stallone (S1-S2), Trolls Band Together and SkyShowtime Original Series The Envoys (Los Enviados) (S1-S2), The Tattooist of Auschwitz and Veronika. Julian Monaghan, Director of Channels for Prime Video in Europe, commented: “We’re delighted to expand our offering for customers with the launch of SkyShowtime on Prime Video in Spain, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden. SkyShowtime’s diverse portfolio will be a fantastic addition to our service, bringing even more choice to Prime members in these countries and building on our ambition to become the first entertainment destination for our customers.”

Monty Sarhan, SkyShowtime CEO, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Amazon and making SkyShowtime available through Prime Video. This deal enables us to expand our reach in some of our key markets, giving Amazon customers access to our exclusive series, blockbuster films, and local original programming.”