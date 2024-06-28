Austria: ATEME powers Drei TV

Ateme, a specialist in video compression, delivery and streaming solutions, has announced that it is powering Drei TV’s OTT streaming service for more than 60 channels. By leveraging ATEME’s technology alongside Drei TV, a leading television service provider in Austria, the collaboration seeks to enhance service quality and deliver a superior user experience to its customers.

Drei TV has deployed ATEME’s video processing, management and orchestration solutions. This enables them to strengthen their offering with premium video quality and an innovation-driven roadmap. With ATEME’s solutions, Drei TV simplifies its video-delivery operations and creates efficiencies.

Günter Lischka, CCO at Drei, commented: “We are excited to partner with ATEME, whose expertise and innovative solutions have proven to be a perfect match for our needs. Their exceptional support and rapid delivery times have exceeded our expectations. At Drei TV we want to provide the highest reliability and quality possible to our customers. We enjoyed their fast reaction time and professionalism and are very much looking forward to upscale our customer experience.”

Johannes Schlieszus, Sales Director for Germany & Austria at ATEME, added: “In a highly competitive and fast-changing market, TV service operators need to stay ahead by utilising the latest technology. ATEME is proud to support Drei TV in delivering high-quality and a reliable service that enhances the user experience especially during major sporting events.